'We've been asking for years' - joy as muddy path near A6 is made useable after two-year battle
The path between Danesway and the A6, known to residents as the ‘Old Chicken Path’, has been barely passable in rainy conditions due to mud.
When accessible, the route is popular with dog walkers and parents taking their children to school, and many have raised the condition with local County Councillor, Jeff Couperthwaite.
For two years, Coun Couperthwaite has asked South Ribble Borough Council and Lancashire County Council for action, and now resurfacing has just been completed, paid for out of the SRBC budget.
Coun Couperthwaite said: “Credit to local residents for raising this issue with me, and for their patience whilst I pushed LCC and SRBC over the last two years to make this vital link passable again. Parents with school children, dog walkers and even the disabled will be able to use this path again. They are delighted with the results.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.