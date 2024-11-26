The much-anticipated reopening of an Italian restaurant will not happen in time for Christmas, it’s owners have said.

In September 2022, a fire in the plant room of Pinocchio’s Restaurant in Walton-le-Dale meant it had to be fully closed, and all foreseeable bookings cancelled.

Delays

Shortly after the fire, owners the San Marco Group, said they hoped to have the historic venue back open “in coming months”, which was then extended to mid-2024. After applying for minor alterations to the property, they they had hoped to welcome festive partygoers this Christmas, but this will not happen - despite much of the refurbishment work having been completed.

“Out of our control”

They issued the following update on social media: “Unfortunately, the reopening of Pinocchio’s has been delayed further. Due to matters out of our control the restaurant will not be ready in time for Christmas as anticipated.

“Although almost all works are now complete, we are still awaiting some key equipment for the kitchen air handling system, without which we cannot open. As a result we will now be reopening early 2025.We look forward to welcoming you all back in the New Year. Thank you for your continued patience and support.”

Pinocchio's is one of five venues operated by the family business. Others are the Italian Orchard at Broughton, San Marco at Much Hoole, Angelo's and Stratos in Avenham Street, Preston. Before it’s closure, Pinocchio’s rated highly on Google Reviews at 4.5 out of 5, and scored 4 out of 5 on Tripadvisor.

History of Pinocchio’s

Pinocchio’s was formerly known as The Unicorn Inn, a 17th century building used as the posting station by Parliamentary troops during the English Civil War.

In 1648, when Oliver Cromwell won the battle of Preston, he took rest at the inn and wrote his despatches there.

It was later the meeting place of the Jacobites in the area. Thomas Cowpe, a Walton man who joined the Jacobites in 1715, was later hanged at Gallows Hill in Preston. His grave is in St Leonard's churchyard.