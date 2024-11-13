Bamber Bridge church could be knocked down and rebuilt - here's what we know
Leaders of Bamber Bridge Pentecostal Church want permission to demolish the current place of worship in Chorley Road, Walton-le-Dale, and buld a new two-storey church building in its place.
Plans show that the building would be made from red brick, with metal cladding, render and glass wall curtains.
The internal floorspace of the church would increase from 231 sqm to 340sqm. The number of parking spaces available would increase from six to eight.
No details have been publically given over the need to rebuild.
South Ribble Borough Council’s Environmental Health department have stated that should permission be granted, during the site preparation, demolition, and construction of the development no machinery, plant or powered tools shall be operated outside the hours of 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday or 9am to 1pm on Saturdays. No construction shall take place at any time on Sundays or nationally recognised Bank Holidays.
The news comes just days after The Post revealed that a new church aimed primarily at students could be set up in a unit on Moor Park Court in Deepdale, becoming the new base for The Potters House Christian Fellowship. It will be the second community the evangelical church has established invPreston, joining an existing facility on Garstang Road which opened back in 2010.
