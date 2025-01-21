Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A disused swimming pool is to be transformed into a pop up cinema for Valentine’s weekend.

Following the huge success of their Christmas events, Great Harwood Events will launch a new and unique experience over Valentine's weekend with a Pop Up Cinema in the historic Mercer Hall.

The pop up screen is 6m wide and there will be a superb selection of films for all ages, with nine to choose from over the weekend and tickets for each screening are free to book.

Funded by UK Government's High Street Accelerator Pilot Programme and delivered by Hyndburn Borough Council, the first event is Date Night on Friday, February 14, with a showing at 7pm of 2024's popular romantic comedy with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt - The Fall Guy.

Saturday sees a variety of screenings for all ages from 9am to 8:30pm, including The Paw Patrol Movie, Matilda the Musical, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Venom: The Last Dance (15), Smile 2 (18), and cult classic Battle Royale (18), which should be a huge hit for fans of the global sensation Squid Game.

Sunday wil provide family entertainment with showings at 1pm of The Wild Robot, and 3pm of Disney's The Little Mermaid (2023). Tickets are completely free to book for all showings, and must be booked in advance. (ID may be required on entry).

Guests are encouraged to bring in food from the local eateries, and there will be limited refreshments available inside. There are also accessible tickets available which can be booked on Eventbrite.

Councillor Noordad Aziz, Deputy Leader of Hyndburn Borough Council, said: “This will be a truly unique experience and a really innovative use of a disused space, before it is transformed into new usage with £250,000 of funding secured by Hyndburn Leisure via the Community Ownership fund supported by additional Council investment.

"Thousands of residents from Great Harwood and beyond came to our two fantastic winter events in Great Harwood in December, and we hope this unique event will be just as well supported."

Tickets can be booked via Eventbrite HERE