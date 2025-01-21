Yellow weather warning issued for winds of up to 80mph across Lancashire as Storm Éowyn gets set to hit

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 21st Jan 2025, 12:02 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 12:20 BST
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds as Storm Éowyn gets set to hit bringing with it widespread disruption.

Storm Éowyn is expected to pass close to or across the North West of the UK on Friday before clearing to the North East on Saturday.

Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties .
Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties . | National World

Whilst there is some uncertainty in the track of Éowyn, a spell of very strong winds is likely, initially southeasterly before turning westerly, with peak gusts of 60-70 mph inland and 80-90 mph along some coasts and hills (perhaps even higher in a few locations).

Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties .

Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Road, rail, air and ferry services are also likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

There is also a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

Strong winds could lead to power cuts.
Strong winds could lead to power cuts. | National World

Areas affected in the North West of England include:

  • Blackburn with Darwen
  • Blackpool
  • Cheshire West and Chester
  • Cumbria
  • Greater Manchester
  • Halton
  • Lancashire
  • Merseyside

What should I do?

Prepare to protect your property and people from injury.

Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.

Check bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary. If driving, check road conditions and ensure you have essentials in your car (warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, an in-car phone charger).

People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves, even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.

