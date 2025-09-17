The demolition of Darwen’s historic Orchard Mill former Perspex plant has been approved.

James Industrial Ltd can know knock down the buildings in the town’s Duckworth Street which is expected to take five months.

The grant of prior approval for the demolition by Blackburn with Darwen Council will clear the way for the future redevelopment of the 6.5-acre site.

Perspex International vacated the complex as part of its centralisation of its manufacturing operations at its Chapels Park hub off Goose House Lane in Darwen.

The firm’s move is based around the creation of a new £40 million Polymerisation Hall and Energy Centre at the main site – the first stage of a five-year job-creating investment programme in the town.

The Orchard Mill site had been used for the manufacture of Perspex – a clear acrylic sheet – for more than 80 years before their move.

The former Perspex plant on Orchard Mill Street, Darwen. | Google Maps

A planning officer’s report recommending prior approval said: “The application site is a vacant industrial complex.

“The site has historically been used for the manufacturing of plastic products.

“Commercial land uses surround to three sides with dwellings positioned to the west.

“Vehicular access is gained from the east, off Duckworth Street.

“Prior approval is sought for the entire demolition of the former mill/industrial complex.

“The submitted Demolition Method Statement clarifies that various mechanical and hand demolition techniques would be utilised.

“Works are expected to take around five months and the start date is unknown as the date shown on the submitted application has now passed.

“A compound area would be formed to the north of the site for waste materials, welfare facilities and contractor parking.

“Perimeter fencing would be installed with a gate provided at the access point.

“No restoration works are proposed as the site will soon be redeveloped.

“Part of the building to be demolished adjoins a building to the east.

“A structural inspection report has been submitted confirming how the two buildings would be physically separated, and parts of the mill walls would be retained.

“The proposed method of demolition is relatively standard for this type of development.

“As detailed above, no restoration works are proposed as the site will soon be redeveloped.

“This is an acceptable approach in such a situation.”

The approval report also includes a requirement for no vehicles to wait on the A666 to enter the site.

Approval for Perspex International’s new £40 million prudction hub at its Chapels Park site was granted earlier this year.

The proposed Polymerisation Hall and Energy Centre will mean Perspex can streamline its processes to make its manufacturing greener by substantially reducing water and energy consumption.

The new centre will also help safeguard jobs in the town with the opportunity to create new ones.