A new £40 million production hub for a world leading manufacturing firm is coming to Lancashire.

Perspex International can now go ahead with a £40million new Darwen production hub.

The firm has been granted planning permission for its proposed Polymerisation Hall and Energy Centre at its Chapels Park site – the first stage of a five-year job creating investment programme in Darwen.

The development will mean Perspex can streamline its processes to make its manufacturing greener by substantially reducing water and energy consumption.

The new centre will also help safeguard jobs in the town with the opportunity to create new ones.

The news comes as the firm celebrates 90 years in Darwen, being the only production site for Perspex® across the whole of the UK.

The approval represents a dramatic change from September 2022 when Perspex International warned 74 jobs were at risk at its then two production sites in Darwen and the distribution base at Walker Park in Blackburn because of rising energy costs.

How the new Polymerisation Hall and Energy Centre at Perspex International’s Chapels Park site will look | LDR

The firm’s operations director, Bryan Welch, said: “It’s fantastic to be starting the New Year with news that plans for our investment at Chapels Park have been passed.

“Perspex International has a long and rich history in Darwen – a proud one that we want to build upon and continue to develop.

“Fascinatingly, Perspex first came to the town during the Second World War as it was seen as a safe place for the plant which was manufacturing Spitfire canopies.

“Perspex® acrylic has been a leading brand in plastic since the 1930s and Darwen is the only production site for Perspex® across the whole of the UK.

“This major new investment demonstrates our commitment to the town.

“It will allow us to modernise and streamline the way we work and allow us to become much greener – reducing CO2 emissions and water consumption, something we are passionate about.

“This is just the start of a major investment programme for Perspex International over the next five years, securing the future of the business in Darwen.”

Perspex International submitted a planning application for the 1,150square metre extension to its site off Goose House Lane in August.

The full manufacturing side of the businesses has already moved to the Chapels Park site and, as part of the centralisation, Orchard Mill on the A666 has been marketed for re-development.

The scheme is being supported by the £100m Darwen Town Deal.

Cllr Phil Riley, leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council and deputy chair of the town deal board, said: “Perspex International has strong historical ties to the town, being a major employer here for decades.“The town deal board was keen to support the planned new investment to help safeguard jobs and create new opportunities, including making production greener.

“It’s fantastic to start 2025 with news these plans have been passed.

“Manufacturing is part of the very fabric of Darwen and as part of the £100m town deal, we have been able to help bring forward a site for a new HQ for Brookhouse Aerospace and work is also underway on a pioneering manufacturing and research centre on a neighbouring site at Chapels too.

“Talks are continuing to progress with Sheffield University’s AMRC to be the anchor tenant there – housing its first-of-its-kind Additive Manufacturing Accelerator. Another huge coup for the town.

“The Town Deal has helped be a catalyst for these important schemes and the new investment with big plans for the town centre coming forward too.”