New plans unveiled to redevelop a Lancashire town's market

Plans to redevelop a Lancashire town’s market have moved another step forward with the unveiling of a new design.

An updated design for the redevelopment of the Bacup Market area in Rossendale has been unveiled, with a brand-new public square featuring a landmark wooden canopy, seating and a stepped area suitable for a range of events.

The latest design aims to boost Bacup town centre business and events, day and night, improve views and the built environment, and help increase visitors and tourism across Rossendale, councillors are being advised.

Rossendale Council’s cabinet will discuss the latest plan at its meeting on Wednesday September 17.

To be known as Temple Court, the new public square next to the market will be designed for flexible use.

The re-design follows an earlier blueprint from 2024 which raised some questions about cost and the viability of some changes requested by other authorities, the cabinet is being advised.

The proposed Bacup Market square and canopy. Credit: Rossendale Council September 2025 (LDRS partner approved) | Rossendale Council

A new report for the cabinet states: “CODA architects have been appointed and the revised scheme is now ready for wider public consultation and planning submission. The new design has been developed with a specialist, experienced team. The opening-up of a brand-new market square is flexibly designed to allow for events, performances and pop-up markets as well as landscaped, stepped seating and much improved views from Market Street.

“There will be redevelopment of a block which will include public toilets, a cycle store and bin store for the market. Also the upgrade of 11 existing market units to the east of the site to accommodate food and retail businesses.

“Erection of a new market canopy will provide an eye-catching appeal and weather protection along with covered seating. There will be improved pedestrian accessibility around the market and the Union Street entrance. Also provision for disabled parking and loading zones.”

Councillors on the cabinet are being recommended to approve the new Temple Court design and also to allow top council officers, working with the cabinet’s economic development member, to find and arrange construction contracts and make any minor design changes, if needed.

If the recommendations are agreed, a planning application is expected in October and the contract tendering process in November.

Demolition work at the existing site is planned to start in February or March 2026 whilst the new market has a completion date of March 2027.

Bacup regeneration work has involved different phases and projects since 2017, the report states.

These have included the Town Heritage Initiative, which saw improvements to shopfronts and the area along Irwell Terrace and St James Square.

Then came the Heritage Action Zone from 2020 with further improvements to shopfronts and Hempstead Memorial Gardens.

Now, the Levelling-Up Fund is being used for the Temple Court area, Bacup Market, Union Street and dealing with a run-down bingo hall.