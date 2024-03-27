Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two playground makeovers in South Ribble are delayed, it has been confirmed.

As part of a multi-million pound package of work to rejuvenate the area's play facilities, South Ribble Borough Council announced work would be taking place at Longton playground off School Lane, and at New Longton playground off Chapel Lane.

Users were asked to give their views on the redesign of Longton playground, which will see the existing equipment for toddlers and juniors replaced with a range of new items within the existing fenced area. Villagers in New Longton have also been asked how to improve their local facilities.

What's happening and when?

But with no work starting on either site, parents have reached out to the council for updates - and it's not the news people wanted to hear. Greg Clark, Parks and Open Space Programme Manager, replied to one parent, who shared the update online. This has been verfied by the Post.

Mr Clark stated: The refurbishment contract for Longton Playground has been awarded and equipment is currently being manufactured. The contractor is still aiming to complete the works by the summer holidays but the start on site has been delayed with work proposed to begin at the end of May/beginning of June.

After the summer holidays

"New Longton Playground has also ended up being delayed slightly due to other projects needing to be rescheduled but designs have now been received and are being evaluated. Unfortunately there isn’t now sufficient time to obtain Member’s permission to award the contract, manufacture the equipment and install it on site before the start of the summer holidays and therefore, to avoid closing the play area over the summer, we are proposing a start on site in September with completion in the autumn.