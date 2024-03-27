Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was only last week that I realised that a major food manufacturer was on my doorstep.

Summit Foods, based in Walton Summit near Bamber Bridge, produces Snacksters, which has grown into the UK’s leading frozen hot snacking brand, with listings in the likes of Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Aldi, Morrisons and Iceland. Among their products ared the Big Stack, the Double Sausage Stack and chicken nuggets. They also produce a range of 'grab and go' sandwiches, wraps and subs, alongside its East St Deli range of subs, paninis and bagels.

