The defendant on trial accused of the murder of a hotel owner says he prostituted himself for money but did not kill him.

Adam Saunders, 51, said Kevin Price was "like a father" to him and that when he left the hotel that evening he was still alive.

Mr Price, 59, was found naked in a pool of blood after being stabbed 56 times at the Garfield Hotel, Springfield Road, in November 2024.

Saunders told the court he went to Mr Price's home on November 7 after arranging to meet him.

He had previously stolen Mr Price's credit card and a bag and Mr Price asked him to bring them back. Saunders said he arrived at the hotel at about 6.20pm and stayed for about an hour and a half.

There was only himself and Mr Price there. He said that when he was feeling very low off drugs he would "prostitute" himself for money.

His drug habit could cost him up to £100 a day - and his casual work and benefits did not cover the cost. Saunders said that after they ate some food, there was some sexual touching.

He said he left the hotel with Mr Price's debit card and also stole a television set. He said he was ashamed of his actions because if he had asked for money, Mr Price would have given it him.

Saunders said he had "a couple of lines" of heroin in the hotel "just to feel normal."

Read More He was like a father to me - murder accused of Blackpool hotel owner Kevin Price

Asked by counsel why he left by the back door, he said there was a drunk at the front of the hotel and he wanted to avoid him.

Saunders said Mr Price was not naked when he left. His friend paid him the money as agreed and he left.

Mr Price was found dead three days later.

Asked if he brutally stabbed Mr Price to death, he replied: “When I left the hotel he was alive.”

He denied trying to clean his clothes, or shower in Room 2 where Mr Price was later found dead, and said blood on him could have come from a varicose vein which Mr Price scratched on his leg.T

The court was told that Saunders made several return trips to the hotel after November 7 to steal property, but he said he never went into Room 2.

The trial continues.