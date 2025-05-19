He was like a father to me - murder accused of Blackpool hotel owner Kevin Price

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 19th May 2025, 13:57 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 14:03 BST
A man accused of brutally murdering a Blackpool hotel owner told a jury that he would never have harmed his friend.

Adam Saunders, aged 51, said Kevin Price was "like a father" to him.

Mr Price, aged 59, was found naked in a pool of blood after being stabbed 56 times at the Garfield Hotel, Springfield Road, in November 2024.

A friend of the late Kevin Price (pictured) called him a 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'.placeholder image
A friend of the late Kevin Price (pictured) called him a 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'. | Blackpool Police

Saunders, aged 51, of no fixed address, is on trial for murder at Preston Crown Court.

Saunders has admitted stealing from Mr Price - who he says lent him money in exchange for sexual favours - but denies murdering him.

The trial was told that Mr Price's home had not been used for some time as a hotel. It was frequented by drug addicts.

Saunders, who said he had been addicted to drugs since he was 19, told the trial he was effectively homeless at the time of Mr Price's death. He used the address of a friend - Helen Kenyon - in Cheltenham Road as a mailing address.

Saunders said he had known Mr Price for around 20 years and he had been kind to him. He said Mr Price knew he used heroin and would often lend him money when he needed it.

Saunders said he went to see Mr Price on the night he was killed to perform a sexual favour in exchange for money. When he left Mr Price was alive.

Saunders said he was not the killer and he would never have harmed his friend.

He said: "Kevin was a nice man. I never had a family. He was like a dad."

The trial continues.

