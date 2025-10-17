One of Lancashire’s poshest gyms has applied for a new padel section and social area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses at David Lloyd in Moss Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, are seeking permission to redevelop tennis court in to three padel courts - one of which to be covered - a social area, four lighting projectors and other associated works.

The proposed development would be to the south of the main club buildings and will be accessed via foot from the other areas of the David Lloyd Club. An application to Chorley Borough Council states: “The proposed Padel Courts are wholly limited to existing hard standing / existing court areas, apartfrom a small area of shrubs to be cut back, and will not result in any removal of landscaping. There willtherefore not be any significant impact on landscaping, ecology or biodiversity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed to stay true to the sport’s origins, the padel courts will feature a pillars type structure,anti-injury mesh infill panels and 10mm approved glass. The playing surface will be the latest technology in artificial grass, and there will be four 240W LED projectors to evenly light the space.

The agent states that compared to tennis lighting, it would have “significantly lower” lighting columns (circa 6m) due to the smaller playing surface, along with unidirectional beamsallowing the courts to be lit without significant light spill. All lighting is also controlled by a PIR sensor, which automatically switches off lights at timeswhen the courts are not in use.

In terms of noise, they say it would be “little different to that of traditional tennis”. A decision will be made in coming weeks by Chorley Borough Council.

How the padel development could look at David Lloyd, Chorley | David Lloyd/Chorley Borough Council

Other applications verified this week in Chorley and South Ribble

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Permission in principle application for the erection of up to five dwellinghouses on land adjacent to Oakmere Avenue, Withnell Chorley.

- Application for Permission in Principle for the erection of between a minimum of four and a maximum od nine houses on land south of Moss Lane, Whittle-le-Woods.

- Application for Permission in Principle for the erection of up to eight dwellinghouses (self/custom build)on land to the rear of 73- 75 Gorsey Lane Mawdesley Ormskirk

-Application for Permission in Principle for the erection of up to nine dwellinghouses, following the demolition of existing glasshouses at The Nurseries, Southport Road, Eccleston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Erection of one vehicle storage building at Corner View, Fowler Lane, Farington Moss.

- Application for the change of use of a small HMO (Class C4) to a children's home (C2) for up to two children, with a manager and up to two carers staying overnight working on a rota basis at 12 Bluebell Way, Bamber Bridge.

- Permission in principle for the erection of up to five dwellings on land between Newlands and 1 Seaview, Marsh Lane, Longton.

- Application for the retention of a mobile hot food takeaway and associated structures at Dunkirk Hall, Dunkirk Lane, Moss Side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Application for change of use to an equestrian field for up to two horses with stables, a hardstanding area, tack room, storage room, menage/paddock, parking area and associated works on land to the south-west of Birch House, Carr Lane, Much Hoole.

- Proposed change of use of existing boiler testing centre to staff canteen, together with minor internal alterations, at Baxi Partnership Limited, Club Street, Bamber Bridge.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/