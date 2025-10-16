Young Mormons from across the world will soon be heading to Chorley - as "new era" dawns at Temple
The plans, which include a visiors centre, two accommodation buildings (for up to 554 people), an auditorium (for 754 people), a cafeteria, a teaching and learning building (for up to 75 people), landscaping works, parking and the relocation of a multi-use games area, were unanimously approved by Chorley Council.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said it “ushering in a new era” for its youth and young adult programmes.
The new centre will be located on grassland adjacent to the existing church buildings off Temple Way and will serve as a dedicated space for youth and young adult gatherings and faith-based learning.
One of the primary functions of the Faith and Learning Centre will be to accommodate the annual youth programme ran by the Church. The programme is known as ‘For the Strength of Youth’ (FSY). FSY events are optional large-scale residential activity programmes for youth ages 14 – 18, organised by the Church. Youth members travel from across the world every year to attend FSY events. In the UK, these conferences have traditionally taken place in hired venues such as universities. The new centre will provide a purpose-built space to host these and other events.
Beyond FSY conferences, the campus will host seminars, faith-based events and community initiatives. The Centre could also be available to non-profit organisations, local charities, and community groups, providing a welcoming space for their activities. For example, the Centre could be used by organisations such as the NHS for blood donation drives, which the Church already hosts in Chorley.
Elder Alan Phillips, Second Counsellor in the Europe North Area Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said: “This is a historic moment for our Church and for the young people we serve. We are deeply grateful to Chorley Council for their support in helping bring this vision to life. The Faith and Learning Centre will be a place where young people can strengthen their faith, discover their potential, and build lifelong friendships rooted in shared values and a love for Jesus Christ.
We also see this as a wonderful resource for the wider community, providing a place where people from all walks of life can come together in uplifting and meaningful ways.
Most importantly, this centre will bless generations to come, by offering an inspiring place where faith can flourish, and lives can be blessed.”
History in Lancashire
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was first established in Lancashire in the 1830s and in 1998 the Church opened its second temple in the UK, located in Chorley. Over time, it has become a well-known local landmark. The addition of the Faith and Learning Centre will build on that heritage, creating a space that not only supports the spiritual growth of young people, but also welcomes wider community involvement.