Chorley’s Mormon Temple - the biggest in Europe- is set to get even bigger, as plans have been passed for a Faith and Learning Centre, attracting youngsters from around the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans, which include a visiors centre, two accommodation buildings (for up to 554 people), an auditorium (for 754 people), a cafeteria, a teaching and learning building (for up to 75 people), landscaping works, parking and the relocation of a multi-use games area, were unanimously approved by Chorley Council.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said it “ushering in a new era” for its youth and young adult programmes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new centre will be located on grassland adjacent to the existing church buildings off Temple Way and will serve as a dedicated space for youth and young adult gatherings and faith-based learning.

One of the primary functions of the Faith and Learning Centre will be to accommodate the annual youth programme ran by the Church. The programme is known as ‘For the Strength of Youth’ (FSY). FSY events are optional large-scale residential activity programmes for youth ages 14 – 18, organised by the Church. Youth members travel from across the world every year to attend FSY events. In the UK, these conferences have traditionally taken place in hired venues such as universities. The new centre will provide a purpose-built space to host these and other events.

How the Faith and Learning Centre will look | submit

Beyond FSY conferences, the campus will host seminars, faith-based events and community initiatives. The Centre could also be available to non-profit organisations, local charities, and community groups, providing a welcoming space for their activities. For example, the Centre could be used by organisations such as the NHS for blood donation drives, which the Church already hosts in Chorley.

Elder Alan Phillips, Second Counsellor in the Europe North Area Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said: “This is a historic moment for our Church and for the young people we serve. We are deeply grateful to Chorley Council for their support in helping bring this vision to life. The Faith and Learning Centre will be a place where young people can strengthen their faith, discover their potential, and build lifelong friendships rooted in shared values and a love for Jesus Christ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also see this as a wonderful resource for the wider community, providing a place where people from all walks of life can come together in uplifting and meaningful ways.

Most importantly, this centre will bless generations to come, by offering an inspiring place where faith can flourish, and lives can be blessed.”

An artist's impression of the Faith and Learning Centre, Chorley | submit

History in Lancashire

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was first established in Lancashire in the 1830s and in 1998 the Church opened its second temple in the UK, located in Chorley. Over time, it has become a well-known local landmark. The addition of the Faith and Learning Centre will build on that heritage, creating a space that not only supports the spiritual growth of young people, but also welcomes wider community involvement.