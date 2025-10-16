Chorley Flower Show has been recognised as one of the region’s best events after being shortlisted for a prestigious award.

The show, held in Astley Park, marked its 10th anniversary this year, and is now celebrating being shortlisted in the ‘Small Event Award’, category in the Lancashire Tourism Awards - the biggest and only county-wide celebration of tourism excellence in Lancashire.

The three-day show organised by Chorley Council attracted around 13,000 visitors who not only enjoyed the traditional elements that they’ve come to love at the annual show, but also new attractions that were introduced for this year. New family friendly features included alpaca walks, climbing, archery, dancing, celebrity appearances, afternoon tea café and even a vintage catwalk show. Coupled with live music, entertainment and themed displays from different decades as well as firm favourites such as show gardens, expert demonstrations, community gardens, shopping opportunities and more, the events celebrated 10 years in style.

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council: said “The Lancashire Tourism Awards is a county-wide celebration of tourism excellence, so we are delighted that the Chorley Flower Show has been shortlisted again. The event grows from strength to strength and brings something new each year for visitors to enjoy, which brings new audiences to the show.

“The show brings thousands of people to Chorley which in turn supports the local economy and provides a great opportunity to showcase what our thriving town has to offer. It really does showcase the best of Lancashire, all in one place! This year was one of show’s best attended years yet, so thank you to everyone who continues to support the show and contributes to its ongoing success.”

Chorley Flower Show at Astley Park.

Chorley Flower Show has been a finalist for the awards many times and won the ‘Small Event Award’ in 2016.

The announcement follows news a few weeks ago that Astley Hall, Coach House and Park, owned and operated by Chorley Council, is a finalist in Lancashire Tourism Award’s ‘Small Visitor Attraction Award’ category. Coun Wilson added: “We’re up against some amazing events and attractions from across the county, so good luck to all those shortlisted for a Lancashire Tourism Award and fingers crossed for Chorley when the winners are announced early next year.”

The Lancashire Tourism Awards ceremony will take place in February 2026.

How to get tickets for next year’s flower show

Tickets for next year’s Chorley Flower Show, which will take place from Friday 31 July to Sunday 2 August, are now on sale at an early bird price: chorleyflowershow.com/tickets

For more information on Chorley Flower Show, visit chorleyflowershow.com or follow @ChorleyFlowerShow on Facebook or Instagram.