I’m taking part in Race For Life Pretty Muddy in honour of my late headteacher mum
A daughter who lost her headteacher mum to cancer will be taking part in her first Race for Life Pretty Muddy challenge without her.
Jessica Clayton, 22, whose mum and former Gillibrand Primary School headteacher Ashley Clayton, 55, passed away last December in St. Catherine's Hospice shortly after being diagnosed with brain cancer, is taking part in honour of her. She said: “I’m taking part in Race For Life Pretty Muddy in honour of my mum.
“She passed away in December due to brain cancer and this was a race we used to do in honour of her mum and her best friend who both passed away from cancer.
“I want to race as much awareness and money to help those who are in the position me and my family once was.”
Jessica, who is a garage service advisor will be accompanied on the race by her friend Codie Quinn. She added: “15 years ago me and my mum did this race for her mum, my nanny, who also had brain cancer and leukemia.
“I want to raise awareness about cancer and raise money to help those families going through what my family have been through.
“My mum was so bubbly and cared for everyone including her pupils.
“She was quite loud but we loved her. She was an amazing woman.”
Jessica and her dad Dean will also be undertaking a Moonlight and Memories Walk for St Catherine’s Hospice on Saturday, June 22, for those who have lost loved ones. To make a donation to Jessica’s Race For Life Pretty Muddy Preston 5k which will take place on Saturday, June 8, click HERE.
