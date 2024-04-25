Burger joint All Hopes No Promises unable to sell alcohol - here's why

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new burger restaurant has hit another setback after being unable to sell alcohol.

All Hopes No Promises which recently opened at 15-16 St Wilfrid Street in Preston after being forced to delay its opening for a week due to illness, has announced that due to an issue with Preston Council it will not be selling alcohol this week.

All Hopes No Promises at St Wilfrid Street, Preston.

However, undeterred, the business announced the show must go on despite another snag.

Announcing the news on Facebook they said: “Welllll when we thought the ball was rolling…it rolled off a cliff.

“As the saying goes ‘Preston Council couldn’t organise a pi$$ up at All Hopes No Promises.

“Due to an error on their end our alcohol licence cannot serve alcohol till next week.”

They added: “When we think everything is going right there’s always another thing to bring us down!!

“Any way the show must go on. Ginger Beer, 0% Bevs & Mocktails Apologies for not getting you smashed this weekend.”

A spokesperson for Preston City Council said: “The premises licence relating to 15-16 St Wilfrid Street in Preston lapsed on 18 April 2023 as the company that held that premises licence was dissolved on that date.

“The Licensing Authority, on 22 April 2024, received an application for the grant of a new premises licence for this premises, which is now subject to a statutory process.

“The last date for representations to this application is 20 May. It would only go to the Licensing Committee if any objections are received.”

They added: “In the interim, Temporary Event Notices could be submitted to the Authority that would allow for the sale of alcohol from the premises for limited periods.