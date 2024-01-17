Mrs Clayton, 55, passed away peacefully on Friday December 29, in St. Catherine's Hospice.

A school is to pay a special tribute to a much-loved headteacher after she died suddenly over Christmas.

Gillibrand Primary School, Grosvenor Road, Chorley will close later today so staff and pupils can attend the funeral of longstanding headteacher Ashley Clayton.

Ashley Clayton, 55, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2023, in St. Catherine's Hospice after a short illness.

In a funeral notice, the school head was described as 'a beloved wife of Dean, dearly loved mother of Samuel and Jessica also a much loved sister and aunt'.

Doris Bell, Chair of Governors at Gillibrand Primary School, said staff and children were still trying to come to terms with the loss.

She said: "We were devastated to learn of the loss of Mrs Clayton over the Christmas break and continue to process the news as we start the new term.

"We have informed our families of this sad news and will support our children as necessary over the coming weeks and months."