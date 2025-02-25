Andreas Fish and Chip Shop in Preston closed until next week - this is why

A popular fish and chip shop in Preston has closed until next week.

Andreas Fish and Chip Shop, 89 Liverpool Road, Penwortham closed on Saturday to celebrate two birthdays.

Andreas Fish and Chip Shop, 89 Liverpool Road, Penwortham closed on Saturday for a week. | Google

Announcing the news on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for the business said: “We're going to close for a week.

“Once re-opened, there will be some positive changes which are expected to be completed by the 8th of March.

“Any changes to our business are likely to be published before this date.”

The business will reopened on Monday, March 3. | Google

They added: “We apologize for the inconvenience caused by our closure. We're closing the shop to celebrate two family birthdays and to get some well-deserved rest before the start of our marketing campaign.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.Kind regards, Andreas Fish & Chips.”

The business will reopened on Monday, March 3.

