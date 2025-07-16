A violent man who launched a terrifying and unprovoked attack on a woman outside her Blackburn home has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brutal incident happened when the victim - a woman in her 30s - was at home on Moorgate Street with a friend at around 10.10pm on January 1.

After her dog began barking, she opened the back door to investigate a noise in the garden and saw a figure lurking in the darkness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terrence Kenny launched a terrifying and unprovoked attack on a woman outside her Blackburn home | Lancashire Police

She quickly shut the door, only to then see Kenny appear at the rear window. Moments later, a tree stump was hurled through the kitchen window.

As the woman and her friend attempted to flee through the front of the property, Kenny smashed the front window with a bicycle and kicked through the door panel.

He then dragged the victim out of the house and repeatedly punched her in the face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman suffered serious facial injuries which required surgery.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, she said: “This incident has left me traumatised and has meant that I have had to undergo surgery given the injuries Kenny has inflicted upon me.

“I have felt anxious every day since I was assaulted and am fearful of further harm coming to me.”

“This incident has also had a major impact on my life as a whole as I have had to move away from my home and to a new area for fear of a repeat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I want Kenny to know and understand the impact his actions have had on me.

“I feel scared every day and am trying to put on a brave face for the sake of my children, but I am struggling and hurting both physically and emotionally from the assault and damage he has done.”

Terrence Kenny, 32, of Westwell Street, Darwen, pleaded guilty to committing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was to five years immediate custody at Preston Crown Court last Thursday.

The court also imposed an extended licence period of two years after the judge ruled Kenny to be a dangerous offender.

Following the sentencing, PC Rob Lee, of East CID, said: “Kenny is a cowardly and dangerous individual who has a propensity to engage in extreme violence.

“I welcome the sentence handed down to him and the fact the Judge ruled that he is a dangerous offender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only does that mean he will have to serve at least two thirds of his sentence before he is eligible to go before the Parole Board, it also means he will continue to be monitored by the authorities even after he is released.”