A man has appeared in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving of his 14-year-old son who was killed in a crash on the M6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

14-year-old Ryan Liam Morgan from Morecambe, who was a passenger, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday, April 20, after the Peugeot van in which he was a passenger left the southbound carriageway between junctions 34 and 33 and crashed into a tree.

Ryan Liam Morgan. | S

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Burba, 31, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

During the hearing, Burba also pleaded guilty to causing death while uninsured and driving without a license.

Mr Burba, of Arnside Crescent, has also been charged with causing death by driving whilst unlicensed and uninsured.

He will be sentenced in August.