Dachshund Pup Up Cafe is heading to Revolution in Preston this weekend for a doggy disco

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 11th Apr 2025, 10:56 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 10:59 BST
Around 100 Dachshunds are expected to descend upon a cocktail bar in Preston tomorrow for a pawty.

A Pup up Cafe will be held tomorrow at cocktail bar chain Revolution on Fishergate.

The event will start at 9am and will give dog parents and their beloved pooches the chance to socialise, meet other pet owners and see lots of similar dogs in a fun, safe, space.

There will be a daschund, pug/frenchie and doodle event but humans and other small dogs are welcome!There will be a daschund, pug/frenchie and doodle event but humans and other small dogs are welcome!
A Dachshund party is heading to Revolution in Preston this weekend.A Dachshund party is heading to Revolution in Preston this weekend.
Pup Up Cafe has been all over the UK over the past five years in a one-time special ‘Summer Tour’, and on the day, attendees can expect:

Mingle with up to 50 dachshunds per session.

Have pictures taken by a photographer.

Best dressed prizes up for grabs.

Unlimited puppuccinos and treats.

Safe, secure and staffed space for ‘off lead time’.

Toys/ball pits and more for pups to keep them entertained!

Local dog businesses to browse to keep humans entertained!

To book tickets for this ‘pup-ular’ event click HERE.

