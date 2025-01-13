Dachshund Nelson reunites with worried owner after surviving freezing temperatures on Longridge Fell
Beloved family dog Nelson reunited with his owner Samantha Lindsay Corbett, after enduring 24 hours in freezing temperatures ranging from -8 to -12°C.
The drama unfolded when 18-month-old Nelson went missing during a walk on Longridge Fell, sparking a desperate search effort.
With temperatures plummeting and treacherous conditions on the fell and surrounding farmland, Samantha Lindsay Corbett turned to her local community for help.
Rallying to the call, residents of Ribchester, volunteers from Poochie Paradise Doggy Daycare, and neighbours from nearby properties banded together for an exhaustive 24-hour search.
The operation spanned farmland, outbuildings, and the rugged terrain of the fell, as searchers braved icy winds and dangerous conditions to locate Nelson.
Finally, after hours of relentless searching, Nelson was found safe and sound.
Exhausted but unharmed, he was quickly taken home to begin his recovery.
Samantha said: “I cannot thank everyone enough for their kindness and determination.
“Seeing so many people come together in different capacities to help find Nelson is something I’ll never forget.
“He’s a part of our family, and we’re so relieved to have him home safe.”
She added: “I must also mention the charity Drone to Home who provided a helpline number and fielded calls of sightings and finds to ensure that scammers looking for reward payment at such an upsetting time were kept at bay.”
Jason Robinson, a member of the search team said: “It was truly heartening to see the community come together so quickly and work tirelessly in such challenging conditions.
“We’re thrilled that Nelson is safe and recovering."
