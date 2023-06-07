News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia

200 dogs descend on Revolution cocktail bar for ‘Pup up Cafe’ event

Around 200 dogs descended upon a cocktail bar in Preston over the weekend to party with their furry friends.
By Emma Downey
Published 7th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

A ‘Pup up Cafe’, was held on Sunday, June 4, at cocktail bar chain Revolution on Fishergate. The event allowed attendees a chance to socialise their pooch, meet other pet owners and see lots of similar dogs in a fun, safe, space. With three separate events - one for daschunds and daschund crosses, then pugs, frenchies and their crosses, and finally a session for all poodles and their crosses, the event was a doggy success!

Take a look at some of our cute pictures from the event.

This pooch came to steal some hearts!

1. Pup Up Cafe

This pooch came to steal some hearts! Photo: Francesca Atkinson

Photo Sales
The Pup Up cafe was held at Revolution cocktail bar in Preston

2. Pup Up Cafe

The Pup Up cafe was held at Revolution cocktail bar in Preston Photo: Francesca Atkinson

Photo Sales
Puppuccino anyone?

3. Pup Up Cafe

Puppuccino anyone? Photo: Francesca Atkinson

Photo Sales
'Good Vibes Only'

4. Pup Up Cafe

'Good Vibes Only' Photo: Francesca Atkinson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Preston