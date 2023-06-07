200 dogs descend on Revolution cocktail bar for ‘Pup up Cafe’ event
Around 200 dogs descended upon a cocktail bar in Preston over the weekend to party with their furry friends.
By Emma Downey
Published 7th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
A ‘Pup up Cafe’, was held on Sunday, June 4, at cocktail bar chain Revolution on Fishergate. The event allowed attendees a chance to socialise their pooch, meet other pet owners and see lots of similar dogs in a fun, safe, space. With three separate events - one for daschunds and daschund crosses, then pugs, frenchies and their crosses, and finally a session for all poodles and their crosses, the event was a doggy success!
Take a look at some of our cute pictures from the event.
