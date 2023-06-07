A ‘Pup up Cafe’, was held on Sunday, June 4, at cocktail bar chain Revolution on Fishergate. The event allowed attendees a chance to socialise their pooch, meet other pet owners and see lots of similar dogs in a fun, safe, space. With three separate events - one for daschunds and daschund crosses, then pugs, frenchies and their crosses, and finally a session for all poodles and their crosses, the event was a doggy success!