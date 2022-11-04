Cyclist taken to hospital "with serious injuries" following lorry crash on Bluebell Way in Preston

Earlier today, emergency services were called to a crash on Bluebell Way, and police closed the road in both directions between junction 31A for the M6 (Longridge, Fulwood) and Red Scar Business Park. It remains closed at 17:30pm.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at shortly after 1.20pm to a report of a collision between a cyclist and a lorry on Bluebell Way. Emergency services attended and the cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

The road closure has caused slow moving traffic both ways from the Bluebell Way roundabout throughout the afternoon.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area, and say they will provide updates as to when the road reopens.