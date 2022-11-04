Preston crash in Bluebell Way causing delays around M6 junction
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near the M6 in Preston this afternoon (Friday, November 4).
Police have closed Bluebell Way in both directions between junction 31A for the M6 (Longridge, Fulwood) and Red Scar Business Park.
Ambulance crews are at the scene, but details on casualties has not been released at this stage.
It is causing slow moving traffic both ways from the Bluebell Way roundabout.
There is currently congestion to Longridge Road in one direction and queues along Longsands Lane and Andertons Way to Eastway in the other direction.
A police spokesman said: “Please be aware of a road closure due to a road traffic collision on Bluebell Way Preston from J31a of the M6 through to Red Scar.
"Please avoid the area and we will update once the road has reopened.”
Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.