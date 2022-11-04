News you can trust since 1886
Preston crash in Bluebell Way causing delays around M6 junction

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near the M6 in Preston this afternoon (Friday, November 4).

By Matthew Calderbank
18 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 2:42pm

Police have closed Bluebell Way in both directions between junction 31A for the M6 (Longridge, Fulwood) and Red Scar Business Park.

Ambulance crews are at the scene, but details on casualties has not been released at this stage.

It is causing slow moving traffic both ways from the Bluebell Way roundabout.

Police have closed Bluebell Way in both directions after a crash this afternoon (Friday, November 4)

There is currently congestion to Longridge Road in one direction and queues along Longsands Lane and Andertons Way to Eastway in the other direction.

A police spokesman said: “Please be aware of a road closure due to a road traffic collision on Bluebell Way Preston from J31a of the M6 through to Red Scar.

"Please avoid the area and we will update once the road has reopened.”

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.

