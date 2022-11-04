Police have closed Bluebell Way in both directions between junction 31A for the M6 (Longridge, Fulwood) and Red Scar Business Park.

Ambulance crews are at the scene, but details on casualties has not been released at this stage.

It is causing slow moving traffic both ways from the Bluebell Way roundabout.

Police have closed Bluebell Way in both directions after a crash this afternoon (Friday, November 4)

There is currently congestion to Longridge Road in one direction and queues along Longsands Lane and Andertons Way to Eastway in the other direction.

A police spokesman said: “Please be aware of a road closure due to a road traffic collision on Bluebell Way Preston from J31a of the M6 through to Red Scar.

"Please avoid the area and we will update once the road has reopened.”

Advertisement Hide Ad