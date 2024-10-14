Cyclist robbed of fishing equipment after being hit by car near Norbreck Castle
Police were called to reports of a collision on the Promenade by the slipway near Norbreck Castle on Monday.
A man was cycling in the area when a black estate-type vehicle hit him from behind between 6.20am and 6.30am.
Some fishing equipment was then stolen from the man.
He was taken to hospital following the incident.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing to trace the car and its occupants.”
Officers urged eyewitnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in the area between 6am and 7am to come forward.
If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0159 of October 14.