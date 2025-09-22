Cyclist in his 70s seriously injured in crash with motorbike in Lancaster
A Honda VFR 800 A-6 motorbike and a pushbike collided on Bayhorse Road in Ellel at around 3.55pm yesterday.
The cyclist, a man in his 70s, suffered serious injuries. He remained in hospital for treatment today.
Inquiries into how the collision occurred are continuing and police have asked for any witnesses to contact them.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Sgt Chris Hardacre, of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit said: “A man has suffered some serious injuries, and our enquiries into the collision are very much ongoing.
“If you have any information or footage that could assist our enquiries, please get in touch with us.”
If you have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0816 of September 21.