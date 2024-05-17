Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mural tour could be coming soon.

A drab grey wall near Preston Bus Station could soon be transformed into the city’s latest vibrant mural - but your help is needed.

Artist Shawn Sharpe - who has created the Mother mural on the side of Hogarth’s in Church Street, Pauline In The Yellow Dress in Edward Street, and the interior mural at Loom Loft - has approached architect John Bridge of Studio John Bridge for permission to transform the wall of his new office off Tithebarn Street. This part of the city is within the ‘Harris Quarter’, and close to the new Animate site, Markets and Harris Museum and Art Gallery.

It is not thought planning permission is required for the work, as it is not on a listed building.

Shawn Sharpe (inset) and the proposed mural site off Tithebarn Street, Preston

How you can make a difference

To cover the costs of the new mural - details of which Mr Sharpe has not divulged - he has launched a crowdfunding appeal for £5,000. At the time of writing, £1,140 had been pledged by 11 people.

On Spacehive Mr Sharpe wrote: “The mural aims to transform the huge grey wall into a colourful masterpiece. The Harris quarter is currently going through development with the Harris Museum, Youth Zone and Animate. This mural will provide another reason to visit the area and celebrate our history. The mural will directly support our growing culture and inspire the next generation of creators. The project isn't just about mural art; murals will revitalise our city, create tourism and boost local businesses. Most importantly, put pride in our city centre.”

He says he’ll deliver a “world class mural”, work with the community over the creation, and even plans to create a mural tour within the year.