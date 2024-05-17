Construction work has started on Preston’s Youth Zone.

Preston City Council’s planning committee gave the go-ahead to the three-storey building which will sit between Tithebarn Street, Crooked Lane and Lord Street, opposite the city’s bus station, in July last year.

Although no official word has been given on work starting, the site is now fenced off, with construction workers and heavy machinery on site. Several mature trees have been removed from the site, which was previously a green city centre cut-through.

Representatives of the Youth Zone have been contacted for comment on the construction work. What will the Youth Zone be like?

Up to 2,000 youngsters per week are expected to attend the state-of-the-art set-up - with as many as 300 on site at any one time. It will cost 50 pence per visit, plus an annual membership fee of £5.

Operated by national youth charity OnSide, the Youth Zone will offer a raft of sporting, artistic, cultural and recreational activities for young people aged between eight and 19 - and will be open to up to the age of 25 for those with additional needs.

1 . Work is well underway Work is well underway Photo: Neil Cross

2 . Heavy machinery is on site Heavy machinery is on site Photo: Neil Cross

3 . The site in Lord Street, is protected by metal fencing. The site in Lord Street, is protected by metal fencing. Photo: Neil Cross