A new mural has appeared on the side of popular bar in Preston City Centre.

The piece, on the side of Hogarth’s in Church Street, has been very popular online with Prestonians praising the artwork created by graffiti artist, Shawn Sharpe.

Shawn Sharpe’s mural, called Mother, was painted over five days on the side of Hogarths, next to Preston Minister.

It was the artist’s first public mural in Preston, and the painting is Shawn’s take on Preston’s crest – the lamb of St Wilfrid, the patron saint of Preston.

Shawn said:"The piece represents ‘someone to watch over our city and her lambs. I wanted to create a piece for the people of Preston, something that yuou can all take ownership of and feel proud of when talking about our city. Proud Preston."

Shawn thanked many people for their help in the project, including Kirsty Elizabeth Doyle, for the ‘support over all of the years.’

