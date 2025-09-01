Staff and customers of a fast food restaurant have been left shaken up after an incident involving three youths.

Police were called around 6.30pm on Saturday to Taco Bell, Earl Street in Preston to a report of three boys causing a nuisance in the restaurant and kitchen areas of the premises.

Posting on their Facebook page a spokesperson for Lancashire Constabulary Specials said: the youths were causing chaos in the kitchen of the well-known new eatery with “road cones flying, staff shaken and customers alarmed”.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Our officers attended but the boys had left the premises.

“Enquiries are ongoing by the Neighbourhood Policing Team to identify the boys involved.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 – quoting log 1118 of 30th August.