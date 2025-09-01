Police have issued an update after a hit and run left a five-year-old boy seriously injured.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Belfield Road, Accrington, at 5.44pm on Friday.

It was reported that the driver of a white Toyota Prius had left the scene and the child was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Two 20-year-old men from Accrington were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop, and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs. They remain in custody.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and footage after a child pedestrian was left with serious injuries following a road traffic collision on ­­­­­­­­­Belfield Road, Accrington.”

Providing an update, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said that both men have been bailed until November 29, pending further enquiries.

If you witnessed this collision, have any information, or any CCTV/dashcam footage that could assist us in our enquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting log 1144 of August 29 or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]”