Youth caught pointing BB gun at McDonald's staff in Preston made to apologise after being handcuffed by police

A youth was handcuffed by police before being made to apologise after he was caught pointing a BB gun at McDonald's staff in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 31st May 2023, 20:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 20:07 BST

Police were called to reports a group of juveniles were being disruptive at the McDonald's in Friargate on Wednesday afternoon (May 31).

It was reported one member of the group had been pointing a BB gun at staff and causing issues within the restaurant.

The boy was located nearby and subsequently handcuffed after officers were deployed to the area.

A youth was caught pointing a BB gun at McDonald's staff in Preston (Credit: Google)A youth was caught pointing a BB gun at McDonald's staff in Preston (Credit: Google)
A youth was caught pointing a BB gun at McDonald's staff in Preston (Credit: Google)
He was made to apologise to the staff members before being taken back home where he was spoken to in front of his parents.

This was one of a number of incidents reported in the city on Wednesday.

A 14-year-old boy was charged after officers discovered a police-style baton concealed down his tracksuit bottoms in the Ashton area.

He was later bailed to attend Preston Youth Court in June.

Later in the evening, two men were arrested after police were called to reports of a knife point robbery in the St George’s area of Preston.

They remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday evening.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Do you know where your children are when they are out and about? Are they carrying weapons?

“This is not acceptable and we are committed to targeting and disrupting those responsible by taking weapons off our streets.

"We would urge parents to try and keep an eye on their children and to try and know where they are.”

If you have any concerns about your children engaging in criminality, email police directly at [email protected]

You can also call police by calling 101 or, in an emergency, 999, visiting https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/, or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.