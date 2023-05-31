News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts

Man appears in court charged with murder of Chorley woman Fiona Robinson

A man charged with the murder of a 37-year-old woman from Chorley has appeared in court.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 31st May 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 16:30 BST

The body of Fiona Robinson, 37, was found at an address in Congress Street after police responded to reports of a sudden death at 2.30am on Friday (May 26).

A post-mortem found she died from multiple injuries.

Jason Gowen, of Congress Street, Chorley was arrested at the scene and later charged with murder on Saturday evening (May 27).

Fiona Robinson (Credit: Lancashire Police)Fiona Robinson (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Fiona Robinson (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular
Read More
Man arrested and pedestrian seriously injured in hit and run
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 26-year-old appeared over video link at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday (May 31).

Gowen did not enter a plea.

The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Robert Altham, set a date for Gowen to stand trial on September 11.

He remanded Gowen in custody to return to Preston Crown Court on August 7.

Fiona had been living in Chorley after moving from Barrow-in-Furness last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said Ms Robinson’s family are being supported by specially-trained officers.