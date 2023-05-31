Man appears in court charged with murder of Chorley woman Fiona Robinson

The body of Fiona Robinson, 37, was found at an address in Congress Street after police responded to reports of a sudden death at 2.30am on Friday (May 26).

A post-mortem found she died from multiple injuries.

Jason Gowen, of Congress Street, Chorley was arrested at the scene and later charged with murder on Saturday evening (May 27).

Fiona Robinson (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The 26-year-old appeared over video link at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday (May 31).

Gowen did not enter a plea.

The Honorary Recorder of Preston, Judge Robert Altham, set a date for Gowen to stand trial on September 11.

He remanded Gowen in custody to return to Preston Crown Court on August 7.

Fiona had been living in Chorley after moving from Barrow-in-Furness last year.

