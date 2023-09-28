News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Clip 'n' Climb announces shock closure
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

Women fearful after man follows them in Leyland town centre - this is what Lancashire Police have to say

Women in Leyland have spoken out after being followed closely by a man.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 28th Sep 2023, 14:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 15:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Reports have been made that the man was behaving oddly near lone women in the town centre on Tuesday, as well as acting strangely in shops and asking for a girlfriend.

One woman took to social media to share her experiences, and warn other women to be vigilant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “Please be aware, as I was walking from nursery to Asda a man started to follow me close behind. I walked into Asda with my toddler in a buggie and found him still about two metres behind me.

General view of Hough Lane, Leyland town centreGeneral view of Hough Lane, Leyland town centre
General view of Hough Lane, Leyland town centre
Most Popular

"I told the staff in Asda I felt unsafe and was told to stay in store, but they didn’t ask him to leave so I did not feel comfortable. As I left Asda again the man was following me close behind but with a little more distance.

"Next I rushed us into Haus of Dolci, and as I told them of the situation, the man followed me in. The staff were absolutely incredible, they stepped up immediately into action asking the man to leave and threatened to call the police.

"The man argued when approached about this and was very intimidating to all around. I felt incredibly unsafe and if not for the staff I don’t know what I would have done.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other women replied, saying they had also been followed into shops, one woman said her daughter had been followed near Runshaw College, and several people said the man was making references to needing a girlfriend.

He was described as he having light brown skin with hair beyond his ears and wearing baggy, scruffy clothes.

What do the police have to say?

A police spokesman said: “We received reports of two incidents of a man following women in Leyland.

“We carried out enquiries following both incidents and believe it was the same man on both occasions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He was identified and spoken to and, though no offences were committed either time, we gave him words of advice about how his conduct may have been perceived.

"He subsequently boarded a train to return home to Manchester.”

The woman who raised the alarm said she didn’t feel concerns had been properly addressed.

What to do if you think you’re being followed

If you think you’re being followed, do these six things:

- Keep calm and pay attention

- Mix things up – according to peoplesafe.co.uk, try to deliberately go a different way to see if you are still being followed. The best way to do this is to turn away from the direction you’re heading, then go back on yourself in a loop.

- Go somewhere public – avoid going home, or trying to lose your stalker by taking a side street or alley.

- Don’t keep looking over your shoulder – it might end up in confrontation

- Get help – if safe to do so and you feel under immediate threat, then call the Police straight away.