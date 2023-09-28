Women fearful after man follows them in Leyland town centre - this is what Lancashire Police have to say
Reports have been made that the man was behaving oddly near lone women in the town centre on Tuesday, as well as acting strangely in shops and asking for a girlfriend.
One woman took to social media to share her experiences, and warn other women to be vigilant.
She said: “Please be aware, as I was walking from nursery to Asda a man started to follow me close behind. I walked into Asda with my toddler in a buggie and found him still about two metres behind me.
"I told the staff in Asda I felt unsafe and was told to stay in store, but they didn’t ask him to leave so I did not feel comfortable. As I left Asda again the man was following me close behind but with a little more distance.
"Next I rushed us into Haus of Dolci, and as I told them of the situation, the man followed me in. The staff were absolutely incredible, they stepped up immediately into action asking the man to leave and threatened to call the police.
"The man argued when approached about this and was very intimidating to all around. I felt incredibly unsafe and if not for the staff I don’t know what I would have done.”
Other women replied, saying they had also been followed into shops, one woman said her daughter had been followed near Runshaw College, and several people said the man was making references to needing a girlfriend.
He was described as he having light brown skin with hair beyond his ears and wearing baggy, scruffy clothes.
What do the police have to say?
A police spokesman said: “We received reports of two incidents of a man following women in Leyland.
“We carried out enquiries following both incidents and believe it was the same man on both occasions.
“He was identified and spoken to and, though no offences were committed either time, we gave him words of advice about how his conduct may have been perceived.
"He subsequently boarded a train to return home to Manchester.”
The woman who raised the alarm said she didn’t feel concerns had been properly addressed.