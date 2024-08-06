A family night out ended in violence after a daughter attacked and robbed her own mother in Lancashire.

A court heard that Melissa Martin punched and kicked her mum before stealing her handbag which reportedly contained a large quantity of cash.

A court heard that Melissa Martin punched and kicked her mum before stealing her handbag which reportedly contained a large quantity of cash.

But the 28-year-old escaped with a suspended prison sentence after a judge heard there had been long-standing problems between the two.

The judge also told Martin it was time she sorted out her own life and left her mother to do the same.

Preston Crown Court was told Martin, who has three children of her own and a fourth on the way, was estranged from her parents after a “very sad personal history.”

One night she came face to face with her mother in Accrington town centre during a night out with other family members.

Melissa turned on her mother, becoming aggressive towards her and shouting abuse towards her.

The prosecution said she then attacked her, causing her to fall to the floor, kicked her in the head and then grabbed her handbag before making off.

In a victim statement to the court, she said she now had a fear of going out and kept her doors and windows locked at all times.

She was afraid when left on her own at home and didn’t go out socialising anymore.

Her relationships with her other children had also been affected by the assault.

She said she still suffered headaches after the attack and felt vulnerable.

“I am unable to trust anyone as I did before the attack,” she said.

The court heard the clash happened when family members were walking between The Stanley pub in Blackburn Road and the Bees Knees cocktail bar down the road.

It was alleged the handbag contained hundreds of pounds in cash that had been withdrawn from the bank that day to pay for a holiday.

Judge Guy Mathieson refused an application for compensation saying he could not be sure that amount of money had been in the bag.

Martin, of Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, admitted robbery. She had no previous convictions.

Her defence was that she had grabbed the handbag in frustration, had not looked in it or seen cash and had given it to someone else to give back to her mother after the incident.

Claims that she had stamped on her mother’s hand during the assault were not backed up by CCTV footage.

She was sorry for attacking her and admitted it was a “stupid” thing to do.

Judge Mathieson told her that because she had been estranged from her parents she had a “very sad personal history” and her move into adult life had not been easy.

But he said: “You seem to be creating your own difficulties in life trying, I am sure, to be the best mother to your children, but failing because of your issues.

“You can’t carry on like this. There is only one person in the end who can take responsibility for your own life choices and that is you. If you don’t you will lose your children and ultimately your freedom.

“I have to bear in mind that you are someone who decided that this was the moment to have it out with your mother. It ends up with everything just coming out and this being the moment when you make it plain to her what has happened over the years should be laid at her door.

“It is never going to be restored and you must leave her alone. You must get on with your own life and deal with your own demons.”

He handed down an 18 month prison sentence suspended for 18 months, with 15 rehabilitation activity days and 200 hours unpaid work.

But he warned: “Bear this in mind...the unpaid work is an alternative to going into prison. If you do not (complete it) we can always find a bed for you at HMP Styal.

“If you choose not to take advantage of that that’s fine. The only option will be to put you in prison and you can look at the walls of a cell and come to realise what you have done.”

He added: “You let your mother live her life. If you have issues with her they are your issues. Trying to explain them to her is only going to create problems.

“You deal with them first, you get your own life together. If that leads to a reconciliation or a realisation that there will never be one then (so be it).

“If I see you again you will go to prison. You have this one chance to prove to everyone, and especially to yourself, that you are better than this.”