Dog 'destroyed' after attacking young girl in Preston
The child was taken to hospital for treatment after she was mauled in Raven Street, Deepdale yesterday afternoon.
Police officers seized the dog and said it would be ‘assessed’ to establish its breed. According to a report by Blog Preston, the dog was a Doberman and has now been destroyed.
Pictures from Raven Street show a number of police vehicles at the scene, as well as an ambulance which would take the injured youngster to hospital.
Lancashire Police have yet to confirm this. The force has been approached for comment.
In a statement on the attack, a spokesperson for the force said: “At around 1:30pm on Tuesday, July 30, we were called to reports of a girl bitten by a dog on Raven Street, Preston.
“Officers attended and the dog was seized.
“A girl was taken to hospital for treatment of dog bite injuries.”
It’s not clear how seriously the child was injured. North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.