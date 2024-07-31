Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dog has reportedly been destroyed after it attacked a young girl in Preston.

The child was taken to hospital for treatment after she was mauled in Raven Street, Deepdale yesterday afternoon.

Police officers seized the dog and said it would be ‘assessed’ to establish its breed. According to a report by Blog Preston, the dog was a Doberman and has now been destroyed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and ambulance crews at the scene of the dog attack in Raven Street, Preston yesterday afternoon. Credit: Submitted | Submitted

Pictures from Raven Street show a number of police vehicles at the scene, as well as an ambulance which would take the injured youngster to hospital.

Lancashire Police have yet to confirm this. The force has been approached for comment.

In a statement on the attack, a spokesperson for the force said: “At around 1:30pm on Tuesday, July 30, we were called to reports of a girl bitten by a dog on Raven Street, Preston.

“Officers attended and the dog was seized.

“A girl was taken to hospital for treatment of dog bite injuries.”