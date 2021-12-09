Claire Townsend talked her way into sheltered accommodation, just off Pleasington Street, Blackburn, by asking to use the telephone shortly before 7.30am on July 21.

The victim, an 87-year-old man, reluctantly let her in but became suspicious when Townsend lost interest in using the phone and began looking around his flat.

He then felt her touch his back pocket as if she was feeling for his wallet, police said,

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the victim challenged Townsend, she pushed him to the floor and punched him while he lay on the ground.

The victim suffered a "significant cut" to his elbow, cuts to his ears and was left struggling to walk due to a knee injury.

Townsend also pushed another vulnerable resident out of the way as she ran from the property.

The defendant's description was quickly circulated and Townsend was picked up on CCTV cameras in Blackburn town centre.

A woman who assaulted and attempted to steal from an 87-year man in his Blackburn flat has been jailed for 32 months (Credit: Lancashire Police)

She was arrested at 7.38am, less than 10 minutes after police were first contacted about the incident.

Townsend, 34, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and attempted theft at Preston Crown Court earlier this year.

She was sentenced to 32 months in jail at the same court on Monday (December 6).

She was also given an indefinite Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) that prevents her from entering any sheltered housing property in Lancashire, which includes any accommodation specifically designed for the elderly, vulnerable or disabled.

DC Claire Scott, of East CID, said: "Townsend is a callous woman who deliberately targets the most vulnerable members of society for her appalling criminal behaviour. The victim in this case showed great bravery in fending off Townsend’s attack and it is fortunate that he wasn’t left more seriously injured.

"I would like to thank all my colleagues involved in this case who quickly identified and arrested Townsend before she could wreak any more havoc on the vulnerable people of Blackburn.

"I would also like to thank our colleagues at Blackburn with Darwen Council’s Community Safety Team who successfully applied for this CBO. This order offers the most vulnerable in Lancashire a degree of protection from Townsend when she is released from prison."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.