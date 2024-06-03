Woman wanted in connection with investigation into harassment has links to Preston, Leyland and Chorley

She has links to Preston, Leyland and Chorley.

An appeal has been launched to find a woman who is wanted by Lancashire Police.

Kiera Brogden is wanted in connection with an investigation into harassment.

Kiera Brogden is wanted in connection with an investigation into harassment (Credit: Lancashire Police)
The 30-year-old is described as 5ft 3in tall, of slim build with pink hair and brown eyes.

She has links to the Grange and Ribbleton areas of Preston, Leyland and Chorley.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or visit https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/, quoting log number 0620 of May 16.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

