Woman wanted as witness in Preston rape investigation

The police appeal is part of a investigation into an alleged rape reported in the city on Tuesday, April 20, where a woman in her 20s was attacked inside a home.

John Geraghty, 39, of Bow Lane, Preston, has already been arrested in connection with the offence and has been charged with rape.

Detectives now want to speak to the woman pictured as a potential witness and are appealing to the public to help identify her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives want to speak to this woman (right) who they believe might be "hold key information" that could assist a Preston rape investigation. Pic: Lancashire Police

It follows CCTV enquiries which led police to issue an appeal last week to help identify the woman and a man who are considered potential witnesses.

Lancashire Police said the pair are not suspected of any offences but are believed to "hold key information" that might help their investigation.

The man has since come forward and has spoken with detectives, but the woman has yet to be traced.

Det Con Gary Brackley, of Preston CID, said: "We are still keen to identify this woman who may have information as part of our investigation.

"While a man has now been charged, we are keen to speak to her. She is not suspected of any crime but could assist with our enquiries.

"If this is you pictured, please come forward with information as soon as possible."

Anyone with any information to contact police on 101 quoting log 1389 of April 20.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.