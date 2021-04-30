Woman in her 20s reportedly raped in Preston

A woman her 20s reported she had been raped at an address in the city on April 20, police said.

John Geraghty, 39, of Bow Lane, Preston, was later charged with rape and was due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on April 26'

Officers now want to talk to two people who could assist with their investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are not suspected of any offences but are believed to "hold key information".

DC Gary Brackley, of Preston CID, said: "This is a police appeal to identify two witnesses who may have information as part of our investigation.

"While a man has now been charged, we are keen to speak to these two people. They are not suspected of any crime but could assist with our enquiries.

Police want to trace these two people as witnesses following a rape in Preston. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"If this is you pictured, please come forward with information as soon as possible."

Anyone with any information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 1389 of April 20.