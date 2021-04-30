Woman in her 20s reportedly raped in Preston
Police investigating a reported rape in Preston are appealing for information to help identify two potential witnesses.
A woman her 20s reported she had been raped at an address in the city on April 20, police said.
John Geraghty, 39, of Bow Lane, Preston, was later charged with rape and was due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on April 26'
Officers now want to talk to two people who could assist with their investigation.
They are not suspected of any offences but are believed to "hold key information".
DC Gary Brackley, of Preston CID, said: "This is a police appeal to identify two witnesses who may have information as part of our investigation.
"While a man has now been charged, we are keen to speak to these two people. They are not suspected of any crime but could assist with our enquiries.
"If this is you pictured, please come forward with information as soon as possible."
Anyone with any information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 1389 of April 20.
