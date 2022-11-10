The incident occurred at the Detroit bar in Main Sprit Weind on Saturday (October 15).

A woman was struck on the side of her head with a glass by a female suspect.

The suspect then allegedly dragged the woman’s friend to the floor, causing her to cut her hand.

When a friend of the two women tried to prevent further trouble, he was rugby tackled to the floor by another man.

Detectives on Thursday (November 10) released CCTV images of two people they wanted to talk to in connection with the assaults.

The female suspect is described as 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build, with long wavy blonde hair.

Do you recognise these two people? Police want to trace them in connection with assaults at a bar in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

She was wearing a black dress.

The male suspect is described as 5ft 11ins tall and of stocky build.

He was wearing a blue Fred Perry polo shirt.

Anyone who has any information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1410 of October 15.