Blackpool killer Robert Ewing who murdered schoolgirl Paige Chivers dies in prison
Remorseless killer Robert Ewing – who murdered Blackpool teenager Paige Chivers in 2007 – has died in prison.
The 68-year-old was serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2015 of murdering the 15-year-old at a flat in All Hallows Road, Bispham.
Ewing – who a judge described as ‘evil incarnate’ – never told police where he and his accomplice disposed of Paige’s body.
“You are a modern day monster,” he told the killer when he sentenced him to serve the remainder of his life behind bars.
Police vowed to keep up the search for Paige and urged Ewing to reveal where he hid her body. Her remains are still to be found.
It has now been confirmed that Ewing was found dead inside his prison cell last week.
A spokesman for the Prison Service said: “We can confirm that Robert Ewing, 68, died in prison on Friday, November 4.”
His death is not being treated as suspicious. It is understood that he died of natural causes.
“A brutal, perverted and sadistic bully”
In 2015, Ewing was found guilty of murdering 15-year-old Paige Chivers and ordered to serve a minimum term of 32 years.
His accomplice Gareth Dewhurst, then aged 46, was found guilty of helping dispose of the body and perverting the course of justice.
In 2018, Ewing had his sentence increased after he was found guilty of abusing a young girl and boy in the early 1990s.
He was given a further 15 years in jail and told he would likely die in prison. He would not have been eligible for parole for another 25 years.