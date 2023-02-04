Detectives have issued a CCTV appeal to the public to help identify a man they want to speak to following the worrying incident in Barrowford on Saturday, January 7.

The woman in her 30s was running along the canal towpath off Barrowford Road when she was approached by the man at around 11.25am.

Police say he attempted to chase after her and even tried to stop and grab her. Fortunately, a member of the public managed to help the woman and the man fled.

If this is you, or you know the man in the image, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0559 of January 7

The woman was not harmed but was left shaken by the sinister encounter.

After reviewing CCTV in the area, police have now issued a public appeal and say they want to speak to the man pictured.

"Following CCTV enquiries we want to speak to this man pictured, who we believe could assist our investigation.