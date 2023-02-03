News you can trust since 1886
Nicola Bulley: These were the scenes as police reasserted their belief missing mother fell into River Wyre

Police investigating the disappearance of mother-of-two Nicola Bulley believe she fell into the River Wyre as she walked her dog.

By Sean Gleaves
13 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 7:57pm

The 45-year-old was last seen walking her dog next to the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre at around 9.15am on Friday (January 27).

A major search for Ms Bulley continued on Friday (February 3) – one week after her disappearance – but no trace of her has been found.

These were the scenes:

1. Search for Nicola Bulley continues

Nicola was last seen walking her dog, a brown-coloured Spaniel named Willow, on a footpath along River Wyre in St-Michael’s-on-Wyre.

Photo: Danny Lawson/ PA

2. Search for Nicola Bulley continues

At a press conference on Friday (February 3) – one week after her disappearance – police said its “main working hypothesis” was that she fell into the River Wyre.

Photo: Danny Lawson/ PA

3. Search for Nicola Bulley continues

Supt Sally Riley, of Lancashire Police, said inquiries so far had left a 10-minute window in which they cannot account for Ms Bulley’s movements.

Photo: Danny Lawson/ PA

4. Search for Nicola Bulley continues

Ms Riley said: "We remain open to any inquiries that might lead us to question that, but at this time we understand that she was by the river."

Photo: Danny Lawson/ PA

