Woman attacked in Lancaster street after stranger demanded she hand over her granddaughter, aged 8

Keri McMenamin approached the woman and her young grandchild while they were shopping in Lancaster.

McMenamin, 41, then shouted at her: ”If you don’t give her to me (the girl) I will punch you in the face.”

When the woman refused, McMenamin hit the woman, knocking her to the ground, Blackpool magistrates heard.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

McMenamin formerly of Lower Bank Road, Preston, now of no fixed address, admitted assault.

She was bailed for pre-sentence reports.

Prosecutor Scott Parker said the girl was unhurt but very upset.

McMenamin was later found by police lying on the ground smirking.