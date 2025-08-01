Woman attacked by XL bully in Fleetwood rushed to hospital with serious injuries
Emergency services were called to the scene of the mauling in Wingrove Road at around 4.45pm yesterday.
Neighbours bravely intervened to drag the dog away and the woman, aged in her 40s, was rushed to hospital with serious bite wound. She remains in hospital for treatment.
Lancashire Police said the dog, a lawfully owned XL bully, was seized by officers.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called at 4.45pm yesterday (July 31) to an address in Wingrove Road, Fleetwood, to a report of a dog bite.
“The emergency services attended and found that a woman, aged in her 40s, had suffered serious dog bite injuries to her arm from an XL Bully.
“Members of the public intervened to get the dog away from the woman.
“She was taken to hospital for treatment, where she currently remains.
“The dog, a lawfully owned XL Bully, has been seized.
“Any witnesses or anyone with information, please contact 101 - log 1029 of July 31.”
An XL bully is the largest kind of American bully dog and since February 2024, it has been a criminal offence to own one without an exemption certificate.