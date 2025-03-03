Emergency services were called to the scene in Gateshead Close, Manchester at around 12.35pm on Sunday (March 2) | Sky News

An investigation is ongoing and a woman has been arrested after a four-year-old girl died following a house fire in Manchester.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Gateshead Close at around 12.35pm yesterday.

Crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire and bring out a four-year-old girl, who had suffered serious injuries. Sadly, despite the best efforts of all those involved, the girl died in hospital a short time later.

A woman, 44, has been arrested on suspicion of arson with the intent to endanger life. She is known to the child and there is no wider threat to the community.

A scene remains in place around Gateshead Close as specialist officers continue to investigate the full circumstances.

Detective Chief Inspector Charlotte Whalley, from our Major Incident Team, said: “This awful incident has seen the tragic death of a young girl, and I would like to send my condolences to her friends and family. Numerous emergency services attended the scene and all did their utmost best to save her.

“A woman has been arrested and I can confirm that she is known to the child. There is no wider threat to the community and no one else is currently being sought in connection with the investigation.

“These tragic incidents will of course naturally cause concern, but I want to reassure the public that we are fully investigating all circumstances of the fire, and will leave no stone unturned as we carry out this work.

“As this continues, I would ask anyone with any information about today’s events to please get in touch with officers. You can do this via 101, or on our Live Chat service at gmp.police.uk, quoting log 1314 of 02/03/25. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”