Woman, 22, assaults pensioner at Morecambe pub
A woman assaulted a pensioner at a pub in Morecambe on Friday night.
By Michelle Blade
Monday, 21st March 2022, 3:00 pm
Police said they were called at 11.25pm on Friday (March 18) to a report of an assault at the Joiner’s Arms in Queen Street, Morecambe.
It was reported a woman had assaulted a man in his 70s, with the man suffering minor facial injuries.
Police attended with a woman arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault.
A 22-year-old woman from Morecambe was given an adult caution.